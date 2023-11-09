Hannah Waddingham teases Christmas TV special in new trailer

Actress Hannah Waddingham is the star of a new Christmas TV special.

Apple has released a new trailer and released more details about the Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas festive show.

Filmed at the London Coliseum in front of a live audience and featuring Waddingham, the event will see the actress Christmas classics accompanied by an 18-piece band.

Special guests joining her will include Sam Ryder, Luke Evans and Phil Dunster.

Performers from the English National Opera and London Gay Men’s Chorus will also appear on stage.

Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas will debut on Apple TV+ on 22 November.