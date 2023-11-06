Aldi has dropped its 2023 Christmas advert with the much-anticipated return of fan favourite Kevin the Carrot.

The new festive advert, which launched on Monday 6 November, sees Aldi's carrot hero Kevin make a visit to William Conker’s magical Christmas Factory.

The advert follows a similar story to that of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, with five lucky winners waiting excitedly to enter the Magical Christmas Factory.

Kevin, accompanied by Grate Grandpa embarks on his tour of the festive goodie-filled factory, encountering all sorts of mischievous characters on the way including dancing Plumty-Dumptys and a Spoilt Little Sprout.