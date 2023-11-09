John Lewis Christmas advert 2023: Watch in full

For Christmas enthusiasts, the festive season has now officially started with the launch of the much-anticipated John Lewis Christmas advert.

The retail giant has today Thursday (9 November) released its 2023 Christmas advert in full, following a sneaky peak earlier this week.

The advert features a young boy called Alfie, holding up a “Grow Your Own Perfect Christmas Tree” kit in his hand.

Alfie asks: “Gran, can I have this?”

He then opens the kit, revealing the contents inside - a seed for the tree.

The John Lewis logo follows, with the ‘H’ and ‘W’ transforming into plant roots.

Alfie nurtures the seedling until it grows into a emerald-coloured Venus flytrap.

The soundtrack to the advert is an operatic song “Fiesta” by Andrea Bocelli.