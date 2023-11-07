First look: John Lewis teases 2023 Christmas advert

It is the Christmas advert we have all been waiting for.

John Lewis has given shoppers a sneaky peak of its much anticipated 2023 Christmas advert and released a ten-second trailer on its social media platforms.

The clip, released on Tuesday (7 November) shows a young boy looking at items at a Christmas market, before spotting a vintage-style box that has the words “Grow your own perfect Christmas tree' written on it”.

Upon opening the box, the he finds a single tree seed inside.

The social media post is captioned “Christmas begins 9 November” hinting the release date of the full advert.