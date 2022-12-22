Victims of antisemitic bus attack show 'positive defiance' by returning to scene

A group of young people who were subjected to an antisemitic attack on a bus in London returned to the scene to show "positive defiance."

In November of 2021, their privately hired party bus was attacked by men who swore, made obscene gestures, and threw a shopping basket at the passengers.

Gathering at the spot on Oxford Street where the attack happened last year, they danced and rejoiced in Hanukkah celebrations.

They lit Hanukkah candles and sang songs to send a positive message to the community.

