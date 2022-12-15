Harry hints Queen’s private office may have leaked Africa plan to newspaper

The Duke of Sussex has hinted that Queen Elizabeth II’s private office may have leaked plans for him and the Duchess of Sussex to move in South Africa in 2019.

In new footage from his Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, Prince Harry reveals that Buckingham Palace signed off on the couple moving to the country to support “charities and organisations.”

“My father’s office knew about, my brother’s office new about it and my grandmother’s office knew about it,” he says.

“It was very much an internal document. Then it was leaked to the Times newspaper.”

