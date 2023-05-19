Harry and Meghan celebrate fifth wedding anniversary

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary on Friday, 19 May.

Prince Harry and Meghan first met in 2016 through a mutual friend, exchanging Instagram messages and going on a blind date in London.

The couple announced their engagement in 2017, marrying a year later at Windsor Castle in the the most-watched royal wedding in the world.

Harry and Meghan share two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

In 2020, the couple made the decision to step back as senior members of the royal family.

