When Harry Styles wore a Gucci dress for Vogue, becoming the first man to appear on the cover, the public were divided. Right wing commentators, Ben Shapiro and Candace Owens were quick to criticise Styles, however others found a man in a frock about as groundbreaking as florals in spring.

Harry Styles wasn’t the first, of course, Kurt Cobain sported a variety of dresses on stage in the 90s and history paints a varied picture of fashion norms between the genders but political statement or not, that dress definitely caused a splash.

