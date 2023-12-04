American cars from 1950s take over streets of Havana in annual rally

Classic American cars that one would expect to see in museums in the United States raced in the streets of Havana, Cuba, on Sunday 3 December during the annual Classic and Antique Cars Rally.

The 1950s Chevy Bel Airs, Ford Fairlanes, Pontiacs, Volkswagen Beetles and some older Ford models paraded through the streets of the Cuban capital.

Remnants of pre-revolution Cuba, the cars are treasured by their owners.

Painted in unusual bright colours, they are used mostly to take tourists on rides along the city’s Malecon or sea wall and other popular sites in the capital.