Sport-loving dad suffers stroke from 'turning his head too quickly'

A sporty father from Missouri says he suffered multiple strokes and a torn artery in his neck after “turning his head too quickly.”

Joel Hentrich, 35, said he was playing pickleball - a racket sport using small paddles - when he felt a popping sensation after turning his head swiftly on 23 November.

The father-of-four described how his vision blurred before he had vertigo, began vomiting and felt a tingling sensation.

Scans showed Hentrich had dissected his left vertebral artery and had suffered three strokes.

The sportsman has set up a GoFundMe to help provide for his children.

Sign up for our newsletters.