Neurosurgeon reveals how long it really takes to process alcohol in bid to save lives

A neurosurgeon whose son died in a crash after a party has taken to TikTok to share how long it really takes to process alcohol.

Dr Brian Hoeflinger explains in this clip how your body metabolises drinks and shots, insisting knowing this could save your life.

In the video, he uses plastic shot glasses to illustrate how it takes an hour to process one measure of alcohol, and how that builds.

The doctor has written a book, The Night He Died, to share the cautionary tale of how his 18-year-old was killed in a drunk driving crash.

