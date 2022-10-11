Sex Education star Connor Swindells performs CPR on mannequin model of himself

Sex Education star Connor Swindells has teamed up with a charity to demonstrate how to perform CPR in a video to raise awareness of the life-saving technique.

Footage shows the actor performing the resuscitation method on a mannequin model of himself.

The star worked with charity Resuscitation Council after research found 74 per cent of people have learned CPR, but just 44 per cent feel confident carrying it out.

“Everyone needs to watch this short film and learn CPR – it takes less than two minutes,” Dr James Cant, chief executive at Resuscitation Council UK, said.

