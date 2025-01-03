Doctor shares one thing to do in 2025 to keep healthy

A doctor has shared his number one recommendation to make a small healthy change in the new year.

Good Morning Britain’s Dr Amir Khan suggested buying a home blood pressure machine to monitor levels at home for anyone aged over 40 or who has a strong family history of high blood pressure.

He wrote: “Undiagnosed or poorly managed blood pressure increases risk of heart attacks, strokes, kidney disease, eye disease and other things.

“If you haven’t already, make your New Year’s resolution to keep an eye on your blood pressure, keep it healthy and seek medical advice if it is persistently raised.”