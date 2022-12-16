The Independent's Rebecca Thomas wins at British Journalism Awards

The Independent's health correspondent Rebecca Thomas has been honoured at the British Journalism Awards.

Ms Thomas took home the Health Journalism award for "critical stories on the state of the NHS and, in part, how it has been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic," the Press Gazette said.

The Independent’s Simon Calder was awarded the Travel Journalism prize for his reporting as a "fantastic consumer champion who led the way on all the big travel stories over the last year."

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.