Doctor Sara shares five healthy habits that can add years to your life

This Morning’s Doctor Sara has shared five tips that could add decades on to your life.

There is no fad diet or exercise plan, but by making these five small changes you could help fight the cause of heart disease, bowel cancer and diabetes.

The tips include eating 30 different fruit and vegetables over the course of a week, eating a portion of pulses for fibre, which can reduce blood pressure, and switching to wholegrain options when it comes to rice and bread.