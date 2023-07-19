Heatwave: Scorching temperatures cook egg instantly under sun in Turkey

Extreme temperatures in Turkey instantly cooked an egg on a frying pan outside in the sunshine.

Footage posted by Chantelle Warnock on TikTok on Sunday (16 July) shows a holidaymaker cracking an egg into the pan, where it instantly turns opaque.

Over the weekend, parts of Turkey recorded temperatures of over 40C, with Antalya - a popular tourist destination - recording a temperature of 44C.

Ele Hands, Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, told The Independent that many parts of Greece, Turkey, southern Spain, and Italy and its surrounding islands are set to reach temperatures as high as 45C this coming week.