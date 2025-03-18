A worldwide search has been launched to find a successor to run a 155-year-old family-owned pub in Ireland.

McLoughlin’s Pub on Achill Island, off the country’s west coast, is currently run by Joseph “Josie” McLoughlin. He was born upstairs in the pub and has worked there for 43 years.

Heineken is running the recruitment drive to find Josie’s successor after he retires, with one key requirement for the job — the new owner must have the same surname.

The initiative was launched for St Patrick’s Day and the search will continue until the end of May.