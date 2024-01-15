Helen Skelton breaks down during tribute to Morning Live show regular

Helen Skelton became emotional on BBC Morning Live as the team paid tribute to show regular Dave Marsh, the father of actor Kym Marsh, who died last Friday after being diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Dave featured on the show to raise public awareness of the cancer following his diagnosis in 2021.

He appeared during Men’s Health Week to encourage people to have their prostate checked.

In a tribute on Monday, Skelton said Dave was “the warmest man, constantly making people laugh.”