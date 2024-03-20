Hermes faces legal action over Birkin bag sales

Hermes is facing legal action in California over claims it unlawfully allows only customers with "sufficient purchase history" with the company to buy its Birkin handbags.

Two California residents have alleged the French luxury house is violating antitrust law by “tying” the sale of one item to the purchase of another.

A proposed federal class-action lawsuit was filed on Tuesday in San Francisco.

“Typically, only those consumers who are deemed worthy of purchasing a Birkin handbag will be shown a Birkin handbag (in a private room),” the lawsuit claimed.

Hermes and attorneys for the plaintiffs did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.