Watch: CBeebies show Hey Duggee introduce first gender-neutral character

CBeebies’ show Hey Duggee has introduced its first gender neutral racoon character.
The show, aimed at five-year-olds, introduced the racoon Wren and “their” siblings when talking about different characters in the episode “Sibling Badge”.
The series, which aired for the first time last year, sees squirrel Roly discover he's going to have a sibling.
The squirrels then meet different animals and their siblings.
Arlo the Dog is introduced with 'his' siblings, monkey Lucy with 'her' siblings.
Wren the racoon is then introduced with ‘their’ siblings.
