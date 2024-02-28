Hilary Duff wins $1.25 million lawsuit against female hygiene company

Hilary Duff has been awarded $1.25 million (£986,000) in her lawsuit against feminine hygiene company Naturalena.

The actor, 36, sued the brand in 2021 for failing to pay her endorsement fees.

According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, the wellness brand’s founder and CEO, Adrian M. Forsyth, signed an admission in favour of Ms Duff voluntarily accepting the liability and agreeing to the amount of damages.

Mr Forsyth also agreed to cover “post-judgment interest, Ms Duff’s attorney’s fees, and costs incurred concerning the enforcement of the judgment”.

The Independent has contacted Naturalena for comment.