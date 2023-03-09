Holi: Joyous scenes across India as Hindus celebrate Festival of Colour

Joyous scenes broke out across India as Hindus celebrated the dazzling Festival of Colour.

Holi is one of the most popular the many festivals celebrated in India, and sees participants smearing each other with colour.

It marks the beginning of the spring season and celebrates the divine love of Hindu god Krishna with his consort Radha.

Celebrations on Wednesday, 8 March, saw millions take to the streets.

"Wishing you all a happy and colorful Holi” tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sign up for our newsletters.