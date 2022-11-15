Cleaner reveals 10 things she'd never have in her home

A cleaner has revealed which household furniture she’d never have in her home because of how awkward they are to

Victoria Kitson, 31, from Manchester, took to TikTok to share which items she’d rather avoid, including venetian blinds and sliding shower doors.

The business owner said that people buy furniture without thinking about how high maintenance they will be to keep clean.

“A lot of them look gorgeous but they collect dust and marks very easily,” she added.

