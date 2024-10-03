Mane course: Two men on horses ride into chip shop

A chip shop customer filmed two men riding horses attempting to get served at the takeaway in Wales.

Gabe Godbeer had been at the Porthcawl Elvis Festival when he stopped at Finnegan’s in the town on 28 September.

The 22-year-old, who used to work in the chip shop, was standing outside the establishment when two riders in cowboy hats attempted to get served while on horseback.

“The first horse made my head fly off, never mind two of them,” Godbeer said of the spectacle.

“Working there, you do see some things behind that counter. I thought I’d seen it all but that this topped anything I’d ever seen,” he added.

“I don’t think they got served.”