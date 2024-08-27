Adorable moment six-year-old with rare condition told he will receive new heart

A six-year-old born with a rare condition had an adorable reaction to the news that he would receive a donor's heart.

John-Henry Lee had been waiting at Cleveland Clinic Children’s for a life-saving transplant since December 2023, the hospital said.

After receiving the news, the youngster excitedly walked the hospital halls with his mother, Sarah Lee, and then 2-year-old brother, Marcus, to share it with his care team who the hospital says "became like family" to him.

John-Henry was five days old when he had his first open-heart surgery; he has had three separate operations in total to treat his condition.