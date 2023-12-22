Hot air balloon comes dangerously close to airplane mid-flight

This is the moment a hot air balloon comes dangerously close to an aircraft mid-flight.

Paula Scheid, from Recife, Brazil, captured the footage on her phone on Sunday 17 December, at around 9am.

The 34-year-old said: “I was traveling to see my family for the holidays and since I love aviation I almost always film the landings and takeoff.

“I am aware of the risk a balloon like this can put on aviation and our lives. So I was very scared it would hit the wing. We were so close to the airport.”