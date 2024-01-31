Hot air balloon makes surreal landing in middle of the road

A hot air balloon was filmed making a surreal landing in the middle of the road in Arizona.

Footage from 30 January shows the huge balloon unexpectedly landing on a street in Lake Havasu City, where two pedestrians helped the balloon land on the ground by guiding the cockpit

It hits the ground, before being lifted back up into the air and grazing across the concrete road.

While no one was injured in this incident, it comes two weeks after four people were killed in a hot air balloon crash in Arizona.