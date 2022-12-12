Wisconsin homeowner puts on hilarious rival display to neighbour’s Christmas lights

A homeowner in Wisconsin came up with an easy, hilarious rival display to their neighbour's elaborate Christmas lights.

Riley Lennon, 23, spotted the tongue-in-cheek response while walking past the house in Eau Claire.

Footage filmed by the college student shows an intricate festive light display, complete with a nativity scene, angels, a ferris wheel, and a glowing archway, compared to decorations opposite.

"This is my first year living in this city, so I can’t say whether or not this is an annual occurrence," Lennon said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.