Family that swapped city life for rural farm now forage for food and sell alpaca poo

A mother who swapped city life for a rural farm now forages food, has homegrown supplies to last six months and paid for her mortgage by selling alpaca poo.

Karee Upendo, 35, and her husband, Avery, decided to move to a homestead in the US state of Georgia when they found themselves working 12-hour days and felt they didn’t have enough time for their children.

Now the family forage Chanterelle mushrooms, beauty berries and peppers on their land to make meals including mushroom pizza and dandelion soup.

The couple also sell their alpaca poo to gardeners and horticulturists all over the globe to make a living.

They made $16,000 last year - which paid for the mortgage - and sell each bag for $21.