Singing estate agent makes music videos to help sell properties

A singing estate agent from Leighton Buzzard provides rather unique tours of her advertised properties.

Just Knock Estate Agents have a number of houses on Rightmove and while their listings appear normal at first, the attached video tours do not disappoint.

That’s because Claire Cossey sings as she shows you around.

Claire is a professional singer and has seen a specific listing - of a five-bedroom house in Bedfordshire - go viral on Twitter.

She is known to change the lyrics of famous songs to showcase different properties and charm potential buyers.

