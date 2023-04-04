Hugh Jackman has urged people to “be safe” and wear sun cream as he revealed he has undergone two biopsies to test for basal cell carcinoma on his nose.

The Hollywood star shared a video on his Instagram showing a bandage on his nose and reassured people that basal cell carcinoma is “the least dangerous of them all”.

“If I can just take this opportunity to remind you, summer is coming for those of us here in the northern hemisphere, please wear sunscreen,” Jackman said.

“You’ll still have an incredible time out there. Please be safe.”

