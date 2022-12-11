Hungarian charity hands out more than 2,000 sandwiches for those in need

A Hungarian charity prepared and distributed more than 2,000 sandwiches for those in need.

This video shows volunteers for Budapest Bike Maffia handing out meals in Budapest on Saturday, 10 December.

The gesture was to mark Human Rights Day, which is celebrated every year to honour the UN’s adoption and proclamation.

Founder Zoltan Havasi told Euronews: “We are seeing an increase in elderly people, living in apartments, that are coming to us for help.”

High school students were among those who turned out to lend a hand.

