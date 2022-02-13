Hungry otter dives into couple’s garden pond and eats their pet fish

Extraordinary CCTV footage shows a hungry otter removing a fence panel before diving into a couple’s garden pond and eating their pet fish.

Karl Wilson and Gina Crampton were left devastated when they woke up to discover three goldfish had been devoured.

They watched back security footage in a bid to find out how their fish were killed and were stunned when they saw an otter was behind the mini massacre.

CCTV footage shows the otter catching his first fish and going back to the pond to get four more over the space of an hour.

