Hilarious moment naked man walks in on husband’s Zoom call

A man has shared the awkward moment that his husband managed to walk in on his Zoom call completely naked.

Jason Bowers strolled into the shot of partner, Damian Mlotkowski's work call fresh out of the shower. Unfortunately, 12 of his husband's work colleagues had caught the moment and broke out into fits of laughter.

He admitted: “I had no idea he was on a meeting.

"I was so focused on my message I was writing that I didn't look up so I couldn't see he was on a call."

