POV: You’re flying over the erupting Iceland volcano

Passengers stuck at an airport in Iceland recorded some incredible views of the volcano minutes after its eruption on Tuesday, 19 December.

Flyers stuck at Keflavik International Airport were able to see the volcano light up the sky across the Reykjanes peninsula.

Footage captured from the delayed flight shows the volcano illuminating the sky orange.

The airport near Reykjavik remained open, albeit with numerous delays of both arrivals and departures.

The eruption occurred after weeks of intense earthquake activity, and a month after 4,000 inhabitants from the nearby town of Grindavik were evacuated last month.