Moment elephant charges toward customers during rampage in busy shopping district

Shocking footage shows the moment a wild elephant went on a rampage through a busy shopping quarter in India.

The animal can be seen charging toward customers standing outside a store in Arambagh, West Bengal.

People can be seen fleeing the elephant during the attack, which reportedly saw multiple injuries.

Several cars were also damaged during the rampage which happened on Saturday, 11 February.

Forest department officials eventually managed to tranquilise the animal and bring it safely to North Bengal.

