Elephant calf naps with mother as pair reunite after becoming separated

An elephant calf and its mother napped together in India as they were reunited after becoming lost, adorable footage shows.

The youngster became distressed after it was separated from its herd in Tamil Nadu's Anamalai Tiger Reserve.

Forest officials used drones to locate the herd, which was 3km (1.9 miles) away from the calf.

After the calf was reunited with the herd, staff monitored it closely and observed this touching scene between the youngster and its mother as they lay down to rest together.