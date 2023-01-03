Massive rhino chases startled tourists through national park

Startled tourists captured the moment they were chased by a giant rhino while driving through a national park.

The video, filmed on 30 December, shows the animal charging at their vehicle as they attempt to speed away through Manas National Park in the Baksa district of Assam, India.

According to SWNS, the rhino chased the tourists for 1km, as those fleeing are heard screaming in fear.

Eventually, it began to tire and the vehicle was able to drive away.

