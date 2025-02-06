Tiger and wild boar rescued from well in India

A tiger and a boar were rescued after they became stuck in a well in India, newly-released footage shows.

Footage released on 5 February shows Pench Tiger Reserve's rescue team conducting a delicate operation to get the two animals to safety.

"Such missions highlight the incredible efforts of our forest department and wildlife experts, who work tirelessly to protect and conserve India's rich biodiversity," a reserve spokesperson said.

"Every life matters, and this successful rescue is a testament to our commitment to wildlife conservation."