Tiger leaps in front of man walking in India national park

A man had a close shave with a tiger as he walked through a national park in India, heart-stopping footage shows.

Footage shared on X/Twitter by Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan shows the man running away before the predator emerges from the undergrowth in Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand State.

"Is he the luckiest man alive. Tiger seems least bothered," Kaswan said.

Social media users expressed their shock at the spectacle, with one commenting: "Look at the size of the powerful beast."