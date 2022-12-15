Elephant throws branch at groom during wedding shoot

A cheeky elephant hit a groom with a huge coconut tree leaf as he was having a wedding photoshoot with his bride in India.

Footage from 5 December shows Jai Srinkar and Greeshma Vr Krishnan celebrating their marriage at the Panmana Major Sree Subramahnya Swamy Temple in Kerala when the massive animal threw the branch, hitting Srinkar.

Rejin Nacho, of Nacho Weddings, who captured the encounter, said he asked the couple to stand in front of the elephant while it was eating when it threw the leaf “out of nowhere.”

“Fortunately, it didn’t injure him.”

