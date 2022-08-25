Tommy Lee explains why he posted naked Instagram photo

Tommy Lee explained to his Texas audience mid-performance why he posted a naked photo to Instagram.

The musician told his fans: "A couple of weeks ago, we had like a two-week break off the tour, and I went on a motherf***ing bender, bro.”

“I got f**king sideways as f**k and got naked and posted pictures of my d**k.”

The 59-year-old Motley Crue drummer posted the picture on 11 August, with the caption "Ooooopppsss."

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.