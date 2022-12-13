Irish prime minister confirms Santa granted permission to enter airspace

Micheál Martin has confirmed to the Dáil that Santa Claus has been granted clearance to enter Irish airspace.

During his last Leaders’ Questions as Taoiseach, he was asked if the appropriate arrangements had been made for Christmas Eve.

“We’re just now 12 sleeps away from Christmas,” Fianna Fáil’s Cormac Delvin urged, stressing the importance of the matter.

Reassuring the children of Ireland, Mr Martin said: “I wish to confirm, beyond a shadow of a doubt, that Santa will be facilitated in terms of access to Irish airspace.

“Our intelligence is that Santa will arrive duly on time.”

