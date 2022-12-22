Lucky Labrador rescued from rocky sea ledge in Dublin

A lucky Labrador was rescued from a rocky sea ledge off the coast of Dublin on Wednesday night, 21 December.

This video shared by the Dun Laoghaire RNLI shows the moment the volunteer crews located the pup after battling choppy waves.

The dog slipped into the sea while out on a walk with her owners, the RNLI said, with the alarm being raised at around 9pm.

While she was “shaken and distressed by her ordeal,” she was “quickly comforted” and returned safely to her family.

