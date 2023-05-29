‘Stunning’ balloon festival returns to Isle of Wight for second year

Thousands of people have been enjoying the “stunning” Isle of Wight Balloon Festival.

A total of 25 balloons feature in the second annual event at Robin Hill Country Park, where about 4,000 people gather on each day of the bank holiday weekend.

During the event, the balloons - which are tethered or launched when weather permits - are lit up for the night glow finale, which is choreographed to music and fireworks.

