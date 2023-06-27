Horse airlifted from 4-metre deep pit by helicopter

Footage shows the moment firefighters airlifted a horse to safety after it fell into a deep hole in Italy.

The animal became stuck after slipping into a four-metre-deep pit in the Lazio region.

Vigili del Fuoco, Italy’s fire and rescue service, were called to airlift the horse to safety.

Footage shows the firefighters working to free the animal from the hole before it was lifted out by a helicopter and taken to safety.

A horse is then seen grazing in a nearby field as the helicopter flies away.