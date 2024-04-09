Jackie Chan assures fans he’s doing well amid concerns for his health

Jackie Chan reassured fans who expressed health concerns for the star after a new photo of him was released.

The actor, 70, was photographed with grey hair at an event in Sichuan, China, admitting the look startled his friends.

"A lot of friends saw some recent photos of me on the internet, and they were all concerned about my health,” Chan he wrote on Instagram in a post celebrating his birthday on Sunday, 7 April.

“It’s just a character appearance for my latest movie. The character requires me to have white hair, white beard and look old"