Jamie Dornan chokes up as he speaks about marriage to Amelia Warner

Jamie Dornan choked up as he spoke about his marriage to Amelia Warner on Sunday’s (28 Janaury) episode of BBC Radio 4’sDesert Island Discs.

The Tourist star, 41, tied the knot with his wife, who is a musician and composer, in 2013.

They have three children.

As Dornan told Lauren Laverne which of the songs he picked for the show he’d rush to save from the water, he became emotional.

Choosing “Forever” by the Beach Boys, he said: “The one thing I would really need to get me through is the thought of my wife.”