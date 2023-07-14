Bob Odenkirk and Jamie Lee Curtis show solidarity with actors strike

Hollywood actors Jamie Lee-Curtis and Bob Odenkirk have shown their support for the actors' strike.

Curtis took to Instagram to champion the strike by posting a photo of the comedy and tragedy masks. "It looks like it's time to take down the masks. And pick up the signs," the Halloween actor said.

Odenkirk, known for his roles in Netflix shows Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, responded to a Twitter video of actors' union president Fran Drescher slamming Hollywood studios. "Holy cow. Go Fran go!" Odenkirk said.