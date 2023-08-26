TV presenter Jane McDonald was blown away by the “fabulous” “Nasa-style” underground toilets in Japan as she revealed all on her new programme.

McDonald, whose new show ‘Lost in Japan’ aired on Channel 5 on Friday night, gave viewers a glimpse at the public underground toilets.

She exclaimed: “The public loos are like Nasa mission control. Just look how clean and fabulous it is.”

McDonald showed viewers the heated seats, as well as the noise privacy settings. She said: “They give you a bit of privacy, so if you are a bit loud or got a bit of wind, they can’t hear you.”